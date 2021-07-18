KeyCorp Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $75.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $64.98 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1,282.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

