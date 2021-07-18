Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,356.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,768,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

