Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 95.9% in June

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,698. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

