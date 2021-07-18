Kin (KIN) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Kin has a market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $329,540.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

