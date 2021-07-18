Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNTE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,314,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $19,810,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.