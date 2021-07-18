Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 30,098 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.41 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

