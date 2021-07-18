Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 13,426 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.