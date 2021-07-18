Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 85.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

