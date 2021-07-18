Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $61,911,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,332,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $35,780,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,258,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.68 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,856,181.00. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

