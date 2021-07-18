Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 32,240 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

