KLAYswap Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.55 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $123.05 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $15.81 or 0.00049235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

