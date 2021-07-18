Klimatas Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,014.79 and approximately $373.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

