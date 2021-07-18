Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 97.5% in June

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KHOLY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01. Koç Holding AS has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

