Krios (GIG) Trading Down 39.8% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $869,978.41 and $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001480 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.01392033 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

