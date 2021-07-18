Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Up 86.5% in June

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

KLIC opened at $50.69 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

