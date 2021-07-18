Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $48.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

