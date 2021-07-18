Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:LAAAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 21st

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:LAAAU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

