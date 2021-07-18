Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,495 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 3.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.63% of Lamar Advertising worth $59,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

