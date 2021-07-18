Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $8.10 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

