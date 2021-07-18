LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.71.

LCI Industries stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

