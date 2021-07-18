LCMS (LCMS) Price Down 18% This Week

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. LCMS has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $474,010.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

