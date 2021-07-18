Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of LVHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 26,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Company Profile

