Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 3,011 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.75. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,110,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.