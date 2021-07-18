Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,900 shares of company stock worth $22,110,177. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

