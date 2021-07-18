Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. 32,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.99. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

