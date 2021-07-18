Linear Reaches Market Cap of $119.08 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Linear has a market capitalization of $119.08 million and $10.15 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,627,345 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

