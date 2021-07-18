LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LINUF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910. LiNiu Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

