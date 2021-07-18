Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $580,653.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003200 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $725.87 million and approximately $580,653.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

