Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Purchases £24,997.44 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes acquired 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32).

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a market capitalization of £186.37 million and a PE ratio of 51.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 4.33 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.56%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

