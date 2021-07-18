Lossless Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $1.97 million and $380,600.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,241.26 or 1.00141972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.