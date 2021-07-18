LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

