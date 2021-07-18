Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

