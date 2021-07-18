Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

