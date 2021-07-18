Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
