Macquarie Downgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Neutral

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

TRQ opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

