Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Macro Enterprises stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
About Macro Enterprises
