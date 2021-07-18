MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.94.
TSE:MAG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.00.
In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
