MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.94.

TSE:MAG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

