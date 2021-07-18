Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of MGTA opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.