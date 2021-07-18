Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,876 shares.The stock last traded at $17.32 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $828.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 66.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

