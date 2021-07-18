Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

