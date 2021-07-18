Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw Sells 41,213 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 41,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,070,713.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $12,061,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

