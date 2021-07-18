Man Group plc Acquires 527,030 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,030 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.