Man Group plc Cuts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Man Group plc decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912,468 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $49,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 439,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $3.96 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.