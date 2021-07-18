Man Group plc Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187,743 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $55,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $321.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.22.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.