Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,066 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 74,590 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $42,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

