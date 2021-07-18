Man Group plc Increases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Man Group plc increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 191.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.58% of Coherent worth $35,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

