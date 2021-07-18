ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAN stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

