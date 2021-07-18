Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 1.6%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €60.40 ($71.06) and last traded at €62.50 ($73.53). 36,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.50 ($74.71).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.01. The firm has a market cap of $492.52 million and a PE ratio of 42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

