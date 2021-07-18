Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Elliott Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,570,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 4.2% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $565,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,911,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

