Marie Oh Huber Sells 97,875 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75.

EBAY stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

