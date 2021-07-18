Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $909.75

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909.75 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 908.70 ($11.87), with a volume of 25015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

MRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The firm has a market cap of £689.49 million and a PE ratio of -288.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.63.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

