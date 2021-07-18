Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $909.75

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909.75 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 908.70 ($11.87), with a volume of 25015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

MRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The firm has a market cap of £689.49 million and a PE ratio of -288.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.63.

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.